THE FEAR AND HOW TO OVERCOME IT

The fear is a thing that poison you into a comfort has there more to tell in this video. Fear leads all of today problem in obey with it issue that cause the governments into a big shadow of control through people minds has there too much fear in today problem. I been explored place that overcome myself into a wise learner by face some dangerous things into your life into a good figure instead of a bootlicker coward and a pussy leads other points fingers at you till you destroyed yourselves into miser. "I always fear on a things i see but not on the doing part" that is my quote on this video has you learn.