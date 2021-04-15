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THE FEAR AND HOW TO OVERCOME IT
EitanTruthTold
EitanTruthTold
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The fear is a thing that poison you into a comfort has there more to tell in this video. Fear leads all of today problem in obey with it issue that cause the governments into a big shadow of control through people minds has there too much fear in today problem. I been explored place that overcome myself into a wise learner by face some dangerous things into your life into a good figure instead of a bootlicker coward and a pussy leads other points fingers at you till you destroyed yourselves into miser. "I always fear on a things i see but not on the doing part" that is my quote on this video has you learn.

https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/fear-the-tool-of-tyranny:f?r=EtZV56ZWRu7cdMpJnroxZCjU9pgiQg5C

https://odysee.com/@LarkenRose:2/FOCUSandFEAR:c?r=EtZV56ZWRu7cdMpJnroxZCjU9pgiQg5C
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truthedcuationknowlege
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