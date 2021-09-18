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[2008] Wake Up Call | Documentary | 440hz [hd 480p]
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62 views • September 18, 2021
A Documentary about how the world is actually run, and by whom, and why.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Hashtags: #thegreatreset #newworldorder #agenda21 #msm #conspiracy
Metatags Space Separated: thegreatreset newworldorder agenda21 msm conspiracy
Metatags Comma Separated: thegreatreset, newworldorder, agenda21, msm, conspiracy
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mr2eu5BObY29/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Scoop:2/Wake-Up-Call-2008:2?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vmoey9-2008-wake-up-call-documentary-440hz-hd-480p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/ezvAGCV
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/bd9b986d-2429-4b2a-af78-aa9261b7bd48
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/6TTfRvzBPHey3KE
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=5ce9460e64a610669c3086a2a788aa6852e30c1a5d4850600c566572808bb78b&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Hashtags: #thegreatreset #newworldorder #agenda21 #msm #conspiracy
Metatags Space Separated: thegreatreset newworldorder agenda21 msm conspiracy
Metatags Comma Separated: thegreatreset, newworldorder, agenda21, msm, conspiracy
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mr2eu5BObY29/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Scoop:2/Wake-Up-Call-2008:2?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vmoey9-2008-wake-up-call-documentary-440hz-hd-480p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/ezvAGCV
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/bd9b986d-2429-4b2a-af78-aa9261b7bd48
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/6TTfRvzBPHey3KE
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=5ce9460e64a610669c3086a2a788aa6852e30c1a5d4850600c566572808bb78b&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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