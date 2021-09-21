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PSEC - 2021 - Funeral Director LEAKS BOMBSHELL | Gets In Trouble Days Later | 432hz [hd 720p]
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200 views • September 21, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Funeral Director LEAKS BOMBSHELL | Gets In Trouble Days Later" -- Funeral Director John O'Looney speaks with Max Igan in order to make public some important information about the on-going genocide and scamdemic. This video includes the interview, followed by the update on John O'Looney in which we find out that he got into some serious trouble for putting the information out.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Max Igan, John O'Looney, Chloe Lang, CG5, Lil Jon, Misc
Hashtags: #whistleblower #scamdemic #covid #funeral #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: whistleblower scamdemic covid funeral genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: whistleblower, scamdemic, covid, funeral, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5YQy4ytehZI7/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Funeral-Director-LEAKS-BOMBSHELL---Gets-In-Trouble-Days-Later---432hz--hd-720p-:7?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vmrrcx-psec-2021-funeral-director-leaks-bombshell-gets-in-trouble-days-later-432hz.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/ljsuSJP
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/bd8241a9-912c-47e7-9dce-886465b378e2
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/eLwQLDHO2KZfRX2
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=addbc8d70cf841dbe43af2f06394b2e690fc1102ebbee7bae62254d898f2a78e&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Max Igan, John O'Looney, Chloe Lang, CG5, Lil Jon, Misc
Hashtags: #whistleblower #scamdemic #covid #funeral #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: whistleblower scamdemic covid funeral genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: whistleblower, scamdemic, covid, funeral, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5YQy4ytehZI7/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Funeral-Director-LEAKS-BOMBSHELL---Gets-In-Trouble-Days-Later---432hz--hd-720p-:7?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vmrrcx-psec-2021-funeral-director-leaks-bombshell-gets-in-trouble-days-later-432hz.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/ljsuSJP
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/bd8241a9-912c-47e7-9dce-886465b378e2
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/eLwQLDHO2KZfRX2
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=addbc8d70cf841dbe43af2f06394b2e690fc1102ebbee7bae62254d898f2a78e&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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