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How is Vitamin D Found Effective in One Study But “Fails” in Another?
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131 views • March 18, 2021
The editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association’s top pick for research to read claimed that Vitamin D failed to have benefit for those suffering from “the C virus.” Yet other science shows Vitamin D was life-saving and could be preventing serious illness when administered in the correct form at the right time! So why the difference in the outcomes?
Is Vitamin D beneficial for Covid patients? Look at the science, see the lies and let’s save some lives!
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
Full-Length Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/e03cc248-e1f1-4f93-a989-b9e25dbf58b3
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Is Vitamin D beneficial for Covid patients? Look at the science, see the lies and let’s save some lives!
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
Full-Length Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/e03cc248-e1f1-4f93-a989-b9e25dbf58b3
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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