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Fact-Checking MSM Are Vitamins Such as C, D, and Zinc Truly Worthless Against the Virus?
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111 views • March 09, 2021
Directly from the National Institutes of Health, “Physician-Fact-Sheet” on Zinc. It is an antiviral necessary for the prevention of pneumonia! Do not let the MainStream Media lie to you.
Science is manipulating the truth!
When is the most important time to take Vitamin C and Zinc if you have (0V1D?
Also, these studies can help us understand the critical importance of taking care of our deficiencies rather than trying to use a supplement as a “treatment” for a virus.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/fact-checking-msm-are-vitamins-such-as-c-d-and-zinc-truly-worthless-against-the-virus/
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Science is manipulating the truth!
When is the most important time to take Vitamin C and Zinc if you have (0V1D?
Also, these studies can help us understand the critical importance of taking care of our deficiencies rather than trying to use a supplement as a “treatment” for a virus.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/fact-checking-msm-are-vitamins-such-as-c-d-and-zinc-truly-worthless-against-the-virus/
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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