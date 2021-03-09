Fact-Checking MSM Are Vitamins Such as C, D, and Zinc Truly Worthless Against the Virus?

Directly from the National Institutes of Health, “Physician-Fact-Sheet” on Zinc. It is an antiviral necessary for the prevention of pneumonia! Do not let the MainStream Media lie to you.Science is manipulating the truth!When is the most important time to take Vitamin C and Zinc if you have (0V1D?Also, these studies can help us understand the critical importance of taking care of our deficiencies rather than trying to use a supplement as a “treatment” for a virus.Full blog with references and resources:*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.