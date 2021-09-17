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Tribute to Ernesto Ramirez Jr. (2004-2021) Who Died 5-Days After Pfizer Covid-19 Shot - A Dad's Love
Covid Vaccine Adverse Reaction
Covid Vaccine Adverse Reaction
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7948 views • September 17, 2021
Father, Mr. Ernest Borrado Ramirez Sr. wants every parent to know how much he loved his son. Mr. Ramirez wants to inform all parents to be cautious about the potential adverse events and potential death in young children regarding the covid-19 vaccination roll-out. Ernest Ramirez Jr. died 5-days after getting the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine. Junior collapsed playing basketball. The autopsy revealed that junior's heart was double in size. Junior had no previous medical health issues prior to the shot.

You can watch the full interview with Mr. Ernest Ramirez:
https://www.brighteon.com/06012b7b-cc52-4611-9ea1-73f0e50a58a8

Mr. Ramirez is raising funds via crowdfunding to travel to Washington, DC with "Biker's for Christ" to publically speak about his son's death in order to raise awareness.

You can contribute here:
https://www.lifefunder.com/PfizerVictim

ALL Covid-19 vaccine-injured in the USA need to file a claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which includes COVID-19 vaccines. If you have a family member who died in the hospital and was administered Remdesivir/ventilator as part of the Covid-19 protocol, you also can submit a claim. You have 1-year to submit your claim. You must include 1) 1-year of medical records PRIOR to your CV-19 vaccination date or Remdesivir-related death, AND 2) all your medical bills. For more information about CICP, contact 1-855-266-2427 (CICP) or [email protected].
For information:
https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp
https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/filing-benefits
https://injurycompensation.hrsa.gov/DICPSubmit/
https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data

The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program is a no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for resolving vaccine injury petitions in the USA. CV-19 is not currently covered. If you have questions, call: 1-800-338-2382 or email: [email protected].
https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/index.html
https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vaccine-compensation/vaccine-injury-table.pdf

Support H.R.3655 - Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2021 by reaching out to your state representative. Text: RESIST to 50409. Tell your U.S. representative to include COVID-19 vaccine-injures into the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and other related compensation programs.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3655/text?r=87&;s=1
https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Music was written by Kenny G. Song title, "Dying Young". Copyright-free sheet music covered by Diogo Pinheiro:
https://youtu.be/YIdiJSokI4g

#ErnestRamirezJr, #PfizerCovid19ChildDeath, #Covid19VaccineDeaths, #mRNAVaccineAdverseEvents, #BikersForChrist
Keywords
mrna vaccinespfizer covid-19 vaccine child deathcovid-19 vaccine adverse reactionsinternet censorship of vaccine injuredbikers for christvaccine passports mandatesschool covid-19 vaccine mandatesgreen health pass
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