My 16-Yr Old Son Died 5-Days After Pfizer CV-19 Shot w/Ernest Ramirez

Welcome to CVAR, a #Covid-Vaccine-Adverse-Reactions podcast. Today, we talk to Mr. Ernest Borrado Ramirez about his 16-year old son, Ernest Ramirez Jr. who died within 5-days of getting the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine. This is an episode that every parent needs to watch. Mr. Ramirez, welcome to CVAR! You can watch the tribute video to Ernest Ramirez Jr.: https://www.brighteon.com/bd5d39f5-476f-463e-ae9a-e019513ff7b1 You can contribute to the crowd fundraiser to help fund Mr. Ernest Ramirez's speaking engagements to raise awareness about the potential adverse events of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines at: https://www.lifefunder.com/pfizervictim For more information about the #Defeat-the-Mandates-DC march on Jan. 23, 2022 at Washington DC, USA: https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/ CVAR is #12 out of 30 top vaccine podcasts listened by a worldwide audience. https://blog.feedspot.com/vaccine_podcasts/ ALL Covid-19 vaccine-injured in the USA need to file a claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which includes COVID-19 vaccines. If you have a family member who died in the hospital and was administered Remdesivir/ventilator as part of the Covid-19 protocol, you also can submit a claim. You have 1-year to submit your claim. You must include 1) 1-year of medical records PRIOR to your CV-19 vaccination date or Remdesivir-related death, AND 2) all your medical bills. For more information about CICP, contact 1-855-266-2427 (CICP) or [email protected]. For information: https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/filing-benefits https://injurycompensation.hrsa.gov/DICPSubmit/ https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program is a no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for resolving vaccine injury petitions in the USA. CV-19 is not currently covered. If you have questions, call: 1-800-338-2382 or email: [email protected]. https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/index.html https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vaccine-compensation/vaccine-injury-table.pdf Support H.R.3655 - Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2021 by reaching out to your state representative. Text: RESIST to 50409. Tell your U.S. representative to include COVID-19 vaccine-injures into the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and other related compensation programs. https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3655/text?r=87&s=1 https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative The FDA report on the Pfizer clinical trials and adverse events reported: https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download?fbclid=IwAR134_3fzb0EYfEHMG500kRnNUSJ5iBsWLYNA5OJN7UnGpjjT4CaX7cUz04 Israel Health Minister confesses Green Pass is another coercion tactic to get vax. No medical reason. https://twitter.com/SelaReport/status/1437157064791543808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1437157064791543808%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Famericasfrontlinedoctors.org%2Ffrontlinenews%2Fisrael-health-minister-caught-on-live-mic-admitting-green-passport-has-no-medical-justification%2F For more information: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/cvar-podcast Theme music, "Innovative Approach" copyrighted by the composer, Pavel Yudin, and authorized by: https://www.premiumbeat.com/ Music was written by Kenny G. Song title, "Dying Young". Copyright-free sheet music covered by Diogo Pinheiro: https://youtu.be/YIdiJSokI4g If you’re in the USA, report adverse reactions to VAERS: https://vaers.hhs.gov/esub/index.jsp If you’re in the UK, report adverse reactions to MHRA Yellow Card: https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/ If you’re in Australia, report adverse reactions to TGA website: https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-24-06-2021#section-527 If you’re in Canada, report adverse reactions to PHAC/Health Canada: https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/ If you’re in New Zealand, report adverse reactions to MedSafe: https://medsafe.govt.nz/COVID-19/adverse-event-reporting-form.asp If you’re in South Africa, report adverse reactions to NICD: https://www.nicd.ac.za/diseases-a-z-index/adverse-event-following-immunization-aefi/ If you, your family, or friend needs assistance, you can go to the ICAN (Inform Consent Action Network) or America’s Frontline Doctors website for medical treatment advisory and legal consult: https://www.icandecide.org/report-a-vaccine-injury/ https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/ #ErnestRamirez, #ErnestRamirezJr, #PfizerCovid19ChildDeath, #mRNAVaccineAdverseEvents, #BikersForChrist, #CovidVaccineAdverseReactions, #Covid19vaccine, #mrna, #CVAR, #VaccineInjuries, #CDC, #NHS, #IvermectinCovidTreatment, #VaccinePassports, #VaccineMandates, #GreenHealthPass