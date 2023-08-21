Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MORE Important than Being "Off-the-Grid:" Tell Your Congresspersons to Support the Fossil-Free Finance Act of 2023
channel image
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
19 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
16 views
Published 15 hours ago

Short video introducing the U.S. Congress' Fossil-Free Finance Act (FFFA) of 2023 Bill as learned from GreenAmerica.org's Cathy Becker, Responsible Finance Campaign Director


To tell your Congressperson(s) to support the FFFA, copy & paste the following into your web browser: https://greenamerica.salsalabs.org/fossil-free-finance-act/index.html

To easily share with others, text, e-mail, or have them enter the following into their web browser: https://tinyurl.com/SupportTheFossilFreeFinanceAct


To EASILY & QUICKLY send a single message to 44 board members, executives, and officers of JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, fill-out the following by copying & pasting into your web browser: https://greenamerica.salsalabs.org/funding-climate-chaos/index.html

!!! To easily share with others, text, e-mail, or have them enter the following into their web browser: https://tinyurl.com/StopFundingClimateChaos


To view the "Powerpoint," copy & paste the following into your web browser: https://tinyurl.com/2023FossilFreeFinanceAct


To share this video, use: https://tinyurl.com/FossilFreeFinanceActVideo


For a FREE, huge list of regenerative agriculture resources, visit: tinyurl.com/RegenAgResources


To learn about President Biden's NEW Inflation Reduction Act to get up to $14,000 in upfront rebates for certain energy upgrades if you're low- to moderate-income or 30 to 50% federal tax CREDITS, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo


For a TON of free world-class energy-savings tips, products, & services, visit: https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid &

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGservices


To schedule a FREE off-grid or net zero energy consultation for your home, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

To schedule a FREE off-grid or net zero energy consultation for your business, organization, or government (including native American tribes), fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation


To schedule a TOTAL time- and $$$-FREEDOM coaching call so you can "own your life" or volunteer for the below non-profits, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching


Keywords
big banksclimate crisisfossil free finance actdirty fossil fuels

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket