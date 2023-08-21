MORE Important than Being "Off-the-Grid:" Tell Your Congresspersons to Support the Fossil-Free Finance Act of 2023

Short video introducing the U.S. Congress' Fossil-Free Finance Act (FFFA) of 2023 Bill as learned from GreenAmerica.org's Cathy Becker, Responsible Finance Campaign Director





To tell your Congressperson(s) to support the FFFA, copy & paste the following into your web browser: https://greenamerica.salsalabs.org/fossil-free-finance-act/index.html

To easily share with others, text, e-mail, or have them enter the following into their web browser: https://tinyurl.com/SupportTheFossilFreeFinanceAct





To EASILY & QUICKLY send a single message to 44 board members, executives, and officers of JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, fill-out the following by copying & pasting into your web browser: https://greenamerica.salsalabs.org/funding-climate-chaos/index.html

!!! To easily share with others, text, e-mail, or have them enter the following into their web browser: https://tinyurl.com/StopFundingClimateChaos





To view the "Powerpoint," copy & paste the following into your web browser: https://tinyurl.com/2023FossilFreeFinanceAct





To share this video, use: https://tinyurl.com/FossilFreeFinanceActVideo





