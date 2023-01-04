Create New Account
Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Introduction & Overview--Solar, Wind, & Energy Rebates & Tax Credits
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
Video going over how certain Americans can get at point-of-sale REBATE$ and tax credits with President Biden's 8/16/22 signing of the landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).  To view the "Powerpoint," log into your Gmail before visiting: tinyurl.com/IRApowerpoint For more up-to-date IRA information, visit: tinyurl.com/InflationReductionAct101 and/or https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To share this video, use: https://tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo

Request a FREE net zero energy or off-grid consultation by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation.  Learn more at the following sites:

Linktr.ee/TeslaElectricInstitute

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid

Linktr.ee/UScleanAirForce

Linktr.ee/FLenergyAndSun




homesinflation reduction actclean energy tax creditssolar rebatesresidential energy efficiency tax credithigh-efficiency electric home rebates

