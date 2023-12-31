GLOBAL EDEN? Healing for the Nations? 7 min InfoTalk. Michael Heiser

No more spiritual quarantine. Federation of The Most Holy One Approaching Earth? The Rebel in the DIVINE COUNCIL under judgement. Restoring Peace to the Nations.

Gen 3. Isaiah14. Ezekiel28. "....[Satan/Lucifer] was a member of the Divine Council who essentially wanted autonomy...wants to be the one in the Seat of the Gods [like the Most High GOD], where the decision making occurs." ~. Dr. Michael S. Heiser



Christ Messiah solves three problems: 1.) Estrangement from God 2.) Restoring Peace to the Nations 3.) Reverses Gen 6 Self-destructive Element.

Michael S. Heiser Biography

Michael S. Heiser, Ph.D. "Biblical scholar and Hebrew language expert Michael S. Heiser, Ph.D. is the academic head of Logos Bible Software and Scholar-in-Residence at Faithlife. Heiser is the author of several books including: The Book Of Enoch, The Watchers and The Forgotten Mission of Jesus Christ. There is a big theme in new testament theology, the reversal of the wickedness that has permeated the human race...Reversing Hermon alludes to the notion, hidden in plain site in a surprising number of new testament passages that what happened in Genesis 6:1-4 had to be reversed as part of restoring the original Edenic vision." ~ Michael S. Heiser