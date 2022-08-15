Enoch - Why does the Book of Enoch Matter? Reversing Hermon. Dr. Michael Heiser, www.DrMSH.com

www.EnergyMe333.com

Support BRIGHTEON. Buy your supplements at www.BrighteonStore.com

Enoch, The Watchers & The Forgotten Mission of Jesus Christ.

Christ Messiah solves three problems: 1.) Estrangement from God 2.) Restoring Peace to the Nations 3.) Reverses Gen 6 Self-destructive Element.

"...If those are the three problems, when the Messiah comes, the Messiah is not here just to cure the ill of Genesis 3, [that is] to heal our estrangement from God and give us resurrection life to conquer death. Those are big deals obviously. But the Messiah is also supposed to take care of the other two problems. Bring back the nations (Babel)...[and] reversing the widespread self-destructive depravity that resulted from Genesis 6." ~ Michael S. Heiser, 22:30 minutes.

More spirituality at www.EnergyMe333.com

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Why Detox With MSM?

Why is Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) a foundational supplement? Sulfur is essential for helping the liver detox the whole body.

It's all about giving your body the energy to heal and maintain itself. MSM is an incredibly effective and safe supplement.

Buy this QUALITY* product at the BRIGHTEON Store. 99.9% MSM Glyphosate and GMO Tested https://bit.ly/3AqRZNa

Why do we need MSM? "Sulfur (MSM) is stored in every cell of the body...Sulfur is responsible for the ionic exchange within the sodium-potassium pump in the cell...sulfur is a component of insulin...sulfur is a required element found in the proteins of most body tissues." ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

Our sulfur levels go down as we age. Supplementing MSM helps us maintain normal function.

"....is a non-metallic sulfur compound which occurs widely in nature. It is one of the most common substances found in the body. Sulfur plays an essential role in human nutrition, a fact commonly overlooked....MSM is as basic to life as water and salt. It is completely non-toxic - as safe as water! " ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

* BRIGHTEON store sources its supplements through ChiefOrganics.com - dedicated to clean, organic products (lab verified) with 1% percent of profits given to Native American causes.



