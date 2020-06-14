© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Criança A alma do negócio (2008) by Estela Renner e Renata Ursaia ~ Child the soul of business (2020,6,14)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • June 14, 2020
👀 Souza, Marcos Antonio
☎ (55 11) 97318~6929, Brazil, Sao Paulo-SP
@ ✒️[email protected]
Professor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)
Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Tráfego,Tecnologia,Motivação)
Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor Imobiliário
📡
http://inglesnocafe.com.br/
http://inglescomcafe.com.br/
http://marcosantoniodesouza.com.br/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcosantoniodesouza
http://lattes.cnpq.br/1659331112721383
https://www.facebook.com/marcosouzantonio
https://www.instagram.com/marcos.antonio.de.souza
🔥🌎
Born: Presidente Prudente-SP (City)
October 12, 1960
Alvarez Machado 437 Street
-------------- ✔
Thanks for watching ! Have a nice day
Obrigado por assistir ! Tenha um excelente dia
✍✍✍✍✍✍✍✍
Souza, Marcos Antonio (55 11) 97318~6929
🎼♫♪🎺🎻
well done!
Covid19 deaths had pre-existing condition ⚰️
The leftist want the World, But badly for everyOne, every dictatorship is bad
The leftist is destroying Brazil: Education, Health and Security
The flag here (Brazil) is Green, Yellow, Blue and White, it's not RED ! 🇧🇷
Join, not stupid, There is still time ! ⏳🎯
🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓
VIDEOS REMOVIDOS/REMOVED (youTube)
Plataforma/Platform: bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/marcossouza/
👀🔥♟️
Plataforma/Platform: youTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/lookOutbyMarcosAntonioSouza
👀🔥🎲
Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/4948919d-8bab-4769-9ca8-334ef5a8182a
🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓
I am not making any money off of this channel and all videos/edits are in accordance with copyright/fair use No copyright infringement intended For entertainment and education purposes only
🌎📽️
These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)
🎯🎺♟️🎲
Estes vídeos não são de minha autoria, caso não queira o seu vídeo em meu canal, me avise para remover o mais rápido possível, por favor, não denuncie :)
⚖️
These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)
------------------ 💉📚
Other Point view, Outro Ponto de vista
Agreement is not necessary, thinking for one´s self is
------------ 🎯
Child the soul of business / Criança A alma do negócio (2008)
-
Gender/Gênero: Documentary/Documentário
Director/Direção: Estela Renner e Renata Ursaia (Maria Farinha Filmes)
Script/Roteiro: Estela Renner e Renata Ursaia
Producer/Produção: Marcos Nisti; Maria Farinha Producoes
☎ (55 11) 97318~6929, Brazil, Sao Paulo-SP
@ ✒️[email protected]
Professor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)
Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Tráfego,Tecnologia,Motivação)
Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor Imobiliário
📡
http://inglesnocafe.com.br/
http://inglescomcafe.com.br/
http://marcosantoniodesouza.com.br/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcosantoniodesouza
http://lattes.cnpq.br/1659331112721383
https://www.facebook.com/marcosouzantonio
https://www.instagram.com/marcos.antonio.de.souza
🔥🌎
Born: Presidente Prudente-SP (City)
October 12, 1960
Alvarez Machado 437 Street
-------------- ✔
Thanks for watching ! Have a nice day
Obrigado por assistir ! Tenha um excelente dia
✍✍✍✍✍✍✍✍
Souza, Marcos Antonio (55 11) 97318~6929
🎼♫♪🎺🎻
well done!
Covid19 deaths had pre-existing condition ⚰️
The leftist want the World, But badly for everyOne, every dictatorship is bad
The leftist is destroying Brazil: Education, Health and Security
The flag here (Brazil) is Green, Yellow, Blue and White, it's not RED ! 🇧🇷
Join, not stupid, There is still time ! ⏳🎯
🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓
VIDEOS REMOVIDOS/REMOVED (youTube)
Plataforma/Platform: bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/marcossouza/
👀🔥♟️
Plataforma/Platform: youTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/lookOutbyMarcosAntonioSouza
👀🔥🎲
Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/4948919d-8bab-4769-9ca8-334ef5a8182a
🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓
I am not making any money off of this channel and all videos/edits are in accordance with copyright/fair use No copyright infringement intended For entertainment and education purposes only
🌎📽️
These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)
🎯🎺♟️🎲
Estes vídeos não são de minha autoria, caso não queira o seu vídeo em meu canal, me avise para remover o mais rápido possível, por favor, não denuncie :)
⚖️
These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :)
------------------ 💉📚
Other Point view, Outro Ponto de vista
Agreement is not necessary, thinking for one´s self is
------------ 🎯
Child the soul of business / Criança A alma do negócio (2008)
-
Gender/Gênero: Documentary/Documentário
Director/Direção: Estela Renner e Renata Ursaia (Maria Farinha Filmes)
Script/Roteiro: Estela Renner e Renata Ursaia
Producer/Produção: Marcos Nisti; Maria Farinha Producoes
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.