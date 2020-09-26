The Beginning of 9/11: Israel Terror (Vol.1)

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Christopher Bollyn Links:
* https://www.amazon.com/Solving-9-11-Deception-Changed-World/dp/0985322586/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=christopher+bollyn&qid=1599843824&sr=8-1
https://www.brighteon.com/3700722c-8caf-45ca-8534-91b6573eeb64
* 9/11 Predictions / Predictive Programming & Were there planes?
https://www.brighteon.com/810bbb62-cd34-484c-b859-262061d73526
* James Traficant: Straight Talking. https://www.brighteon.com/c278b118-39d1-47ed-aa9e-516ba18f4fe7
*Eisenhower 'The Black Butcher'. https://www.brighteon.com/515cf419-4f44-48a0-8f63-9532ad50bea9