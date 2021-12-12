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Who Or What Is Leading Us?
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40 views • December 12, 2021
Romans 8:14
King James Version
14 For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.
Kepp this video warning against the covid vaccines to share
https://www.brighteon.com/6ff63c5c-f456-485e-a7c5-58bcbcbdc669
King James Version
14 For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.
Kepp this video warning against the covid vaccines to share
https://www.brighteon.com/6ff63c5c-f456-485e-a7c5-58bcbcbdc669
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