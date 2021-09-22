© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swedish dissident
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • September 22, 2021
1. In French Polynesia, Dr. Jean-Paul Théron, a doctor targeted by the Council of the Order of Physicians, was arrested at his home because he applied Professor Raoult's protocol of ivermectin, dazitromicin and zinc!
https://www.brighteon.com/12d4d4b7-2283-48de-b934-03933e31de4a
2. THE INJECTIONS PROVIDE THE GRAPHENE OXIDE PLATFORM FOR DIRECT NERVOUS SYSTEM MANIPULATION TECHNOLOGY
https://www.brighteon.com/d924a07d-7c2d-42a8-a1bf-1bf225fe3dca
3. AMAZING POLLY EXPOSING SOME OF THOSE RUNNING THIS SCAM. THERE ARE MANY NAZIS AROUND. QUANDT AND SCHWAB FAMILIES ARE SOME OF THEM.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/amazing-polly-exposing-some-of-those-running-this-scam_NKZmUFY5SAODZWp.html
4. Destroy the New World Order by Destroying The People Behind It, Hang Them All
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/destroy-the-new-world-order-by-destroying-the-people-behind-it-hang-them-all_XwEHwviA5MeNjUc.html
5. THEY LIVE WE SLEEP: 2021 COVID EDITION FROM BANNED.VIDEO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GH9iPiTujBPr/
https://www.brighteon.com/12d4d4b7-2283-48de-b934-03933e31de4a
2. THE INJECTIONS PROVIDE THE GRAPHENE OXIDE PLATFORM FOR DIRECT NERVOUS SYSTEM MANIPULATION TECHNOLOGY
https://www.brighteon.com/d924a07d-7c2d-42a8-a1bf-1bf225fe3dca
3. AMAZING POLLY EXPOSING SOME OF THOSE RUNNING THIS SCAM. THERE ARE MANY NAZIS AROUND. QUANDT AND SCHWAB FAMILIES ARE SOME OF THEM.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/amazing-polly-exposing-some-of-those-running-this-scam_NKZmUFY5SAODZWp.html
4. Destroy the New World Order by Destroying The People Behind It, Hang Them All
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/destroy-the-new-world-order-by-destroying-the-people-behind-it-hang-them-all_XwEHwviA5MeNjUc.html
5. THEY LIVE WE SLEEP: 2021 COVID EDITION FROM BANNED.VIDEO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GH9iPiTujBPr/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.