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THE INJECTIONS PROVIDE THE GRAPHENE OXIDE PLATFORM FOR DIRECT NERVOUS SYSTEM MANIPULATION TECHNOLOGY
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120 views • September 21, 2021
This technology in the wrong hands could certainly see ourselves controlled by it . . . by changing our thoughts. Example, if people CHOOSE not to take the kill shot . . . . technology like this could be used on us to change our minds!! I uploaded on yesterday where they are already using in China technology in schoolrooms on children which can read their emotions etc!!!!
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