DJI Power 500 Power Station NOT Solar Generator Drone Charger Unboxing Review #wisebuyreviews

WARNING: A ranting video. I describe what I liked about this unit and a lot about what I didn't like. What my biggest gripe was the lack of accessories, specifically the little MPPT box that is SOLD SEPARATELY for $58, and you only need MPPT charge controller because it was NOT BUILT INTO THE UNIT ITSELF. Yeah I know because I have many power stations and this is the first time I came across such a thing.





WHAT I DID LIKE:

- Dual USB C input charging ability

- 500-600 Watt charging from the wall

- Nice looking Screen





So basically put, unless you get their MPPT box controller, YOU CAN'T PLUG SOLAR PANELS into this unit, AND IT DOES NOT COME IN THE BOX, which I think it should because it wasn't built into the unit!!!! First power station I have ever come across that doesn't have an easy way to plug in solar panels directly into it.





So my recommendation is a hard pass on this one, no matter how much you may love their drones, as they need to fix their issues. However I would probably feel similar way about Anker, however that does have mppt at least, but is also missing 12v appliance ports like Cigarette lighter port and 5521's.





