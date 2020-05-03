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The Passengers Are Likely Clueless!
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443 views • May 03, 2020
AMERICAN AIRLINES CHEMFLIGHT AAL23 PASSENGERS DO NOT KNOW THEY ARE SUBSIDIZING AGGREGIOUS HARM TO ALL LIFE BELOW THEM
What if these unsuspecting passengers were handed these details about the flight from which they just disembarked? Do you believe they would continue to fork over their hard earned money to the participants of a criminal enterprise that continues to wreak this kind of damage to life on this planet? Watch "What If" at (https://www.brighteon.com/6b438883-a5bc-4ba6-99c4-8e76cdd8276e)
Chemflight: American Airlines Flight AAL23
Flight History: https://www.flightradar24.com/AAL23/2471432a
Destination: San Diego to Chicago
Aircraft: Airbus A321-231
FAA Registration N982VJ
Manufacturer's Serial Number: 5374
Flight Envelope: 37,000 Ft, -38 Fahrenheit, Less than 44% Humidity
Location: Seligman, Arizona
Date: May 3, 2020 @ 10:19 AM
Conclusion: This aircraft uses a high bypass turbofan engine which is nearly incapable of producing contrails. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yieUi_d2zI) The flight envelope temperature and humidity additionally will not support the formation of persistent water based contrails. When anti-geoengineering activists learned that Flightradar24.com also provided air temperature data outside the aircraft, the company suddenly and without explanation ceased including that information about any given aircraft. (https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/)American Airlines Flight AAL23 has committed stratospheric aerosol injections of likely harmful and toxic substances upon the land and living beings below it thus boosting harmful reactions to COVID-19.
#chemtrailevidence #georesistance #skyperp #crimesagainsthumanity
What if these unsuspecting passengers were handed these details about the flight from which they just disembarked? Do you believe they would continue to fork over their hard earned money to the participants of a criminal enterprise that continues to wreak this kind of damage to life on this planet? Watch "What If" at (https://www.brighteon.com/6b438883-a5bc-4ba6-99c4-8e76cdd8276e)
Chemflight: American Airlines Flight AAL23
Flight History: https://www.flightradar24.com/AAL23/2471432a
Destination: San Diego to Chicago
Aircraft: Airbus A321-231
FAA Registration N982VJ
Manufacturer's Serial Number: 5374
Flight Envelope: 37,000 Ft, -38 Fahrenheit, Less than 44% Humidity
Location: Seligman, Arizona
Date: May 3, 2020 @ 10:19 AM
Conclusion: This aircraft uses a high bypass turbofan engine which is nearly incapable of producing contrails. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yieUi_d2zI) The flight envelope temperature and humidity additionally will not support the formation of persistent water based contrails. When anti-geoengineering activists learned that Flightradar24.com also provided air temperature data outside the aircraft, the company suddenly and without explanation ceased including that information about any given aircraft. (https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/)American Airlines Flight AAL23 has committed stratospheric aerosol injections of likely harmful and toxic substances upon the land and living beings below it thus boosting harmful reactions to COVID-19.
#chemtrailevidence #georesistance #skyperp #crimesagainsthumanity
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