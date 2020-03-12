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WHAT IF...
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47 views • March 12, 2020
WHAT IF...
What if arriving passengers were handed convincing photographic evidence that the aircraft from which they just disembarked had sprayed possibly highly toxic chemicals on people and animals over which they just flew.
We are not helpless victims of chemtrail programs. I have put together a downloadable “Geoengineering Science Project” for kids and adults that will allow them to record and document detailed chemtrail activities and their environmental effects in their locale. We very much need truth to spread. Download at https://moviemodule.com/GeoengineeringProject.zip .(3 Mb)
WHAT WILL YOU LEARN?
1. Whether unidentified aircraft are likely spraying unidentified substances on plants, animals, and people below them.
2. Whether the presence of these substances has increased over time.
3. What the health effects are that these sprayed substances have on the health of the life forms that absorb, ingest, or inhale the substances.
4. By sharing this science project with people who live in different places, you can learn how widespread this aerosol spraying activity is being conducted.
5. Most importantly, you will learn who is responsible for carrying out this covert spraying of harmful substances.
6. The results of soil and plant tests will tell you exactly what changes have been and continue to take place in the soil, plants, and life near and within you.
7. Once you are able to positively identify the aircraft spraying chemtrails above you, with further investigation you can find out who is paying to modify your local weather.
MONEY IS SHARPER THAN A SWORD
This is an Ashanti (Ghana) proverb to which I fully subscribe. I’m not going to give my money to any air carrier that will transport me one day then sprays my neighbors with toxic substances and contributes to drought conditions the next. It’s boycott time! I will be publishing a list of airlines known to engage in chemtrail spraying and encourage others to do the same. This documented information will continue to be useful to others who wish to pursue legal action against anybody engaging in harmful geoengineering activities in our skies. Detection of military aircraft on Flightradar24’s web site (http://www.flightradar24.com ) is deliberately masked. Trust your eyes instead.
The U.S. government cannot sustain the same level of aerosol spraying penetration without the aid of commercial airlines. Individual and class action lawsuits will bring spraying by commercial airlines to a halt and the government won’t likely bail them out.
Masses of people can consider individual and class action lawsuits as they gather similar information. Even though the US government has implemented laws to insulate itself from lawsuits for such activity, corporate airlines like American Eagle are not insulated from the harm they inflict on populations. Subpoenas and depositions seeking out information about flight details, ground and air witness accounts, service records, transponder records, maintenance records, substance analysis, thorough aircraft inspections, flyover air samples, soil analysis, service contracts, payments, earnings (follow the money), and more would yield a trove of information. There are even those who will invest in lawsuits so there are probably lawyers who are drooling at the prospects and airlines who are looking much more carefully at their options. If you feel you have been damaged or suffered losses as a result of ongoing chemtrail/geoengineering programs you can sign up as a class action plaintiff at http://geoengineeringactionnetwork.org/?page_id=2
This data on airlines' chemtrail activities will be published online and widely available to whoever may search it, view it, or reference it. It's all true and factual with no embellishment. Truth will stand on its own. To the airlines it's publicity. To lawyers it's evidence. To consumers it's warnings. To naysayers, it's rubbish.
Market leader Facebook was the first social network to surpass 1 billion registered accounts and currently sits at 1.59 billion monthly active users and its content is indexed by the search engines. I share widely with Friends and Groups and encourage others to do the same. Carefully document the chemtrail activities you witness then post for all to see.
What if arriving passengers were handed convincing photographic evidence that the aircraft from which they just disembarked had sprayed possibly highly toxic chemicals on people and animals over which they just flew.
We are not helpless victims of chemtrail programs. I have put together a downloadable “Geoengineering Science Project” for kids and adults that will allow them to record and document detailed chemtrail activities and their environmental effects in their locale. We very much need truth to spread. Download at https://moviemodule.com/GeoengineeringProject.zip .(3 Mb)
WHAT WILL YOU LEARN?
1. Whether unidentified aircraft are likely spraying unidentified substances on plants, animals, and people below them.
2. Whether the presence of these substances has increased over time.
3. What the health effects are that these sprayed substances have on the health of the life forms that absorb, ingest, or inhale the substances.
4. By sharing this science project with people who live in different places, you can learn how widespread this aerosol spraying activity is being conducted.
5. Most importantly, you will learn who is responsible for carrying out this covert spraying of harmful substances.
6. The results of soil and plant tests will tell you exactly what changes have been and continue to take place in the soil, plants, and life near and within you.
7. Once you are able to positively identify the aircraft spraying chemtrails above you, with further investigation you can find out who is paying to modify your local weather.
MONEY IS SHARPER THAN A SWORD
This is an Ashanti (Ghana) proverb to which I fully subscribe. I’m not going to give my money to any air carrier that will transport me one day then sprays my neighbors with toxic substances and contributes to drought conditions the next. It’s boycott time! I will be publishing a list of airlines known to engage in chemtrail spraying and encourage others to do the same. This documented information will continue to be useful to others who wish to pursue legal action against anybody engaging in harmful geoengineering activities in our skies. Detection of military aircraft on Flightradar24’s web site (http://www.flightradar24.com ) is deliberately masked. Trust your eyes instead.
The U.S. government cannot sustain the same level of aerosol spraying penetration without the aid of commercial airlines. Individual and class action lawsuits will bring spraying by commercial airlines to a halt and the government won’t likely bail them out.
Masses of people can consider individual and class action lawsuits as they gather similar information. Even though the US government has implemented laws to insulate itself from lawsuits for such activity, corporate airlines like American Eagle are not insulated from the harm they inflict on populations. Subpoenas and depositions seeking out information about flight details, ground and air witness accounts, service records, transponder records, maintenance records, substance analysis, thorough aircraft inspections, flyover air samples, soil analysis, service contracts, payments, earnings (follow the money), and more would yield a trove of information. There are even those who will invest in lawsuits so there are probably lawyers who are drooling at the prospects and airlines who are looking much more carefully at their options. If you feel you have been damaged or suffered losses as a result of ongoing chemtrail/geoengineering programs you can sign up as a class action plaintiff at http://geoengineeringactionnetwork.org/?page_id=2
This data on airlines' chemtrail activities will be published online and widely available to whoever may search it, view it, or reference it. It's all true and factual with no embellishment. Truth will stand on its own. To the airlines it's publicity. To lawyers it's evidence. To consumers it's warnings. To naysayers, it's rubbish.
Market leader Facebook was the first social network to surpass 1 billion registered accounts and currently sits at 1.59 billion monthly active users and its content is indexed by the search engines. I share widely with Friends and Groups and encourage others to do the same. Carefully document the chemtrail activities you witness then post for all to see.
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