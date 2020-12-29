© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Terral's Blackstar (Banned from YouTube) YouTube Channel Has Been Terminated, Earth Changes, and More: 12.28.2020
Follow
18
Download MP3
Share
Report
2589 views • December 29, 2020
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar YouTube Channel Has Been Terminated
Written by Terral
December 28, 2020
The Terral Blackstar YouTube Channel that has been up and running for years was terminated this morning due to the upload of the teaser video entitled, “The PlanDemic is Over (NOT), Geologist Predicting Big Quakes, Prelude to Invasion, and More 12.27.2020.”
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video (12.27.2020): https://www.brighteon.com/cbde166c-d191-4cdc-ae0a-8f778c176bac
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video:
--
WeTransfer.com: https://wetransfer.com/
--
A spectacular burst of volcanic activity around the world
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/a-spectacular-burst-of-volcanic_28.html?m=1
--
Giant fireball falls from the sky in West Virginia | virginia meteor | west virginia fireball
https://youtu.be/IwGk7hFMi_Q
--
Dangerous Situations: Erupts Volcano Kilauea Goes on While Lava Lake Reaches Equilibrium
https://youtu.be/4LssQsE7rIg
--
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the coast of south-central Chile
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/a-powerful-earthquake-of-magnitude-68.html?m=1
--
Radio Host Release Recordings Of Man Claiming To Be DOD Official With Sworn Affidavits Where He Allegedly Admits Plane Offloaded Illegal Ballots In AZ
https://redstatenation.com/radio-host-release-recordings-of-man-claiming-to-be-dod-official-with-sworn-affidavits-where-he-allegedly-admits-plane-offloaded-illegal-ballots-in-az/
--
The Power Of Sound - An Eye Opening Video: https://youtu.be/nC4jdTY2Phw
--
Nashville Bombing is MORE justification for President Trump to invoke Insurrection Act…
https://www.ignatius-piazza-front-sight.com/2020/12/27/nashville-bombing-is-more-justification-for-president-trump-to-invoke-insurrection-act/
--
The Flu Epidemic That Wiped Out An Entire Tribe
https://earth-chronicles.com/histori/the-flu-epidemic-that-wiped-out-an-entire-tribe.html
--
Fauci Admits He Lied About Herd Immunity To Trick Americans Into Vaccine
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/fauci-admits-he-lied-about-herd-immunity-to-trick-americans-into-vaccine/
--
https://apnews.com/article/shootings-chicago-philadelphia-michigan-violence-00f58bd0043aab2861a073b337662631
--
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-arizona-coronavirus-pandemic-native-americans-5b2ede2eccb469881a2a68cb5b1b65e1
--
https://apnews.com/article/cyril-ramaphosa-coronavirus-pandemic-africa-south-africa-infectious-diseases-10e2455280f058bbd86061c4e020d4a6
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-gardening-indonesia-coronavirus-pandemic-fiji-9f78985483b360008dd554bf9d4b438e
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-england-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-61d5f03e14c4edc78b34ef7d01b1654c
--
https://apnews.com/article/persian-gulf-tensions-oman-lebanon-coronavirus-pandemic-muscat-6c8346d5ae6544dc6ac0caf3efb85626
--
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/28/the-morning-briefing-happy-monday-kids-covid-gonorrhea-is-here-n1288379
--
https://www.technocracy.news/delingpole-professor-neil-ferguson-admits-lockdowns-were-inspired-by-china/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/the-lockdowners-dead-wrong-twelve-times-in-a-row/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/no_author/mass-deception-dietary-supplements-unproven-experimental-vaccines-safe-effective/
--
Final Lockdown? – Prof. Cyrille Cohen: https://youtu.be/13dxkdPzBfI
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar YouTube Channel Has Been Terminated
Written by Terral
December 28, 2020
The Terral Blackstar YouTube Channel that has been up and running for years was terminated this morning due to the upload of the teaser video entitled, “The PlanDemic is Over (NOT), Geologist Predicting Big Quakes, Prelude to Invasion, and More 12.27.2020.”
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video (12.27.2020): https://www.brighteon.com/cbde166c-d191-4cdc-ae0a-8f778c176bac
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video:
--
WeTransfer.com: https://wetransfer.com/
--
A spectacular burst of volcanic activity around the world
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/a-spectacular-burst-of-volcanic_28.html?m=1
--
Giant fireball falls from the sky in West Virginia | virginia meteor | west virginia fireball
https://youtu.be/IwGk7hFMi_Q
--
Dangerous Situations: Erupts Volcano Kilauea Goes on While Lava Lake Reaches Equilibrium
https://youtu.be/4LssQsE7rIg
--
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the coast of south-central Chile
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/a-powerful-earthquake-of-magnitude-68.html?m=1
--
Radio Host Release Recordings Of Man Claiming To Be DOD Official With Sworn Affidavits Where He Allegedly Admits Plane Offloaded Illegal Ballots In AZ
https://redstatenation.com/radio-host-release-recordings-of-man-claiming-to-be-dod-official-with-sworn-affidavits-where-he-allegedly-admits-plane-offloaded-illegal-ballots-in-az/
--
The Power Of Sound - An Eye Opening Video: https://youtu.be/nC4jdTY2Phw
--
Nashville Bombing is MORE justification for President Trump to invoke Insurrection Act…
https://www.ignatius-piazza-front-sight.com/2020/12/27/nashville-bombing-is-more-justification-for-president-trump-to-invoke-insurrection-act/
--
The Flu Epidemic That Wiped Out An Entire Tribe
https://earth-chronicles.com/histori/the-flu-epidemic-that-wiped-out-an-entire-tribe.html
--
Fauci Admits He Lied About Herd Immunity To Trick Americans Into Vaccine
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/fauci-admits-he-lied-about-herd-immunity-to-trick-americans-into-vaccine/
--
https://apnews.com/article/shootings-chicago-philadelphia-michigan-violence-00f58bd0043aab2861a073b337662631
--
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-arizona-coronavirus-pandemic-native-americans-5b2ede2eccb469881a2a68cb5b1b65e1
--
https://apnews.com/article/cyril-ramaphosa-coronavirus-pandemic-africa-south-africa-infectious-diseases-10e2455280f058bbd86061c4e020d4a6
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-gardening-indonesia-coronavirus-pandemic-fiji-9f78985483b360008dd554bf9d4b438e
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-england-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-61d5f03e14c4edc78b34ef7d01b1654c
--
https://apnews.com/article/persian-gulf-tensions-oman-lebanon-coronavirus-pandemic-muscat-6c8346d5ae6544dc6ac0caf3efb85626
--
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/28/the-morning-briefing-happy-monday-kids-covid-gonorrhea-is-here-n1288379
--
https://www.technocracy.news/delingpole-professor-neil-ferguson-admits-lockdowns-were-inspired-by-china/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/the-lockdowners-dead-wrong-twelve-times-in-a-row/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/no_author/mass-deception-dietary-supplements-unproven-experimental-vaccines-safe-effective/
--
Final Lockdown? – Prof. Cyrille Cohen: https://youtu.be/13dxkdPzBfI
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryquarantinemedical martial lawretrovirusproject black starlockdowncoronaviruscovid-19nanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverterral blackstarminkviral replication inhibitorsurvival group programhiv insertsg4 ea h1n1viral oxygen enzyme activityfema camps internmentn501y variantcluster 5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.