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The PlanDemic is Over (NOT), Geologist Predicting Big Quakes, Prelude to Invasion, and More 12.27.2020
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2835 views • December 27, 2020
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No Pandemic
Submitted by Ingrid
On December 27, 2020
Watch video: https://wellnessforumhealth.com/forbidden-videos/
Karen’s related: The Lawsuit That Could End Covid-1984: https://youtu.be/5CHRl_h8vMw
--
Geophysicist predicted the most powerful earthquakes on all continents
Submitted by Karen
https://earth-chronicles.com/natural-catastrophe/geophysicist-predicted-the-most-powerful-earthquakes-on-all-continents.html
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COULD THIS BE A PRELUDE TO INVASION? GLOBAL PENTAGON NETWORK NOW TIED TO RECENT EVENT IN TENNESSEE(!)
Submitted by Marv
December 26, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/n77Fs3xqk6Y
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.27.2020):
Nashville explosion was actually a missile strike, and the target was the AT&T / NSA hardened switching facility “spy hub” https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-26-nashville-explosion-was-actually-a-missile-strike-att-nsa-spy-hub.html#
--
Residents In Nova Scotia Noticed Something Huge Descending From The Sky https://youtu.be/5R8JMXL6Cd8
--
Earth is spinning unusually fast lately. But is that good news?
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/earth-spins-faster.html
Leap second history: https://www.ietf.org/timezones/data/leap-seconds.list
--
Storm Bella hits Europe! France, UK, Germany, the Netherlands! https://youtu.be/DbEgYZWj0gs
--
More than 1.3 thousand families are evacuated due to flooding in the English county of Bedfordshire
https://earth-chronicles.com/natural-catastrophe/more-than-1-3-thousand-families-are-evacuated-due-to-flooding-in-the-english-county-of-bedfordshire.html
--
The Growing Threat of Deepfakes: https://bannerministries.wordpress.com/2020/12/27/the-growing-threat-of-deepfakes/
--
GENE DRIVE FILES: http://genedrivefiles.synbiowatch.org/
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Dr. Campbell:
UK and South Africa new viral variant: https://youtu.be/NmfLkEuyWdo
Variants, vaccines and syndrome: https://youtu.be/0l3EYrWjGEI
--
AstraZeneca: Shot will be effective against COVID-19 variant
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-bd80aa1dcefb6f44bf2ec2f514e5bbc8
--
T H E S P A R S P A N D E M I C: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Experts predicted a coronavirus pandemic years ago. Now it’s playing out before our eyes
https://localnews8.com/health/2020/09/08/experts-predicted-a-coronavirus-pandemic-years-ago-now-its-playing-out-before-our-eyes/
--
People Had To Move Out Of Their Homes: https://youtu.be/lxLYtLy5uUI
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
No Pandemic
Submitted by Ingrid
On December 27, 2020
Watch video: https://wellnessforumhealth.com/forbidden-videos/
Karen’s related: The Lawsuit That Could End Covid-1984: https://youtu.be/5CHRl_h8vMw
--
Geophysicist predicted the most powerful earthquakes on all continents
Submitted by Karen
https://earth-chronicles.com/natural-catastrophe/geophysicist-predicted-the-most-powerful-earthquakes-on-all-continents.html
--
COULD THIS BE A PRELUDE TO INVASION? GLOBAL PENTAGON NETWORK NOW TIED TO RECENT EVENT IN TENNESSEE(!)
Submitted by Marv
December 26, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/n77Fs3xqk6Y
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.27.2020):
Nashville explosion was actually a missile strike, and the target was the AT&T / NSA hardened switching facility “spy hub” https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-26-nashville-explosion-was-actually-a-missile-strike-att-nsa-spy-hub.html#
--
Residents In Nova Scotia Noticed Something Huge Descending From The Sky https://youtu.be/5R8JMXL6Cd8
--
Earth is spinning unusually fast lately. But is that good news?
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/earth-spins-faster.html
Leap second history: https://www.ietf.org/timezones/data/leap-seconds.list
--
Storm Bella hits Europe! France, UK, Germany, the Netherlands! https://youtu.be/DbEgYZWj0gs
--
More than 1.3 thousand families are evacuated due to flooding in the English county of Bedfordshire
https://earth-chronicles.com/natural-catastrophe/more-than-1-3-thousand-families-are-evacuated-due-to-flooding-in-the-english-county-of-bedfordshire.html
--
The Growing Threat of Deepfakes: https://bannerministries.wordpress.com/2020/12/27/the-growing-threat-of-deepfakes/
--
GENE DRIVE FILES: http://genedrivefiles.synbiowatch.org/
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Dr. Campbell:
UK and South Africa new viral variant: https://youtu.be/NmfLkEuyWdo
Variants, vaccines and syndrome: https://youtu.be/0l3EYrWjGEI
--
AstraZeneca: Shot will be effective against COVID-19 variant
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-bd80aa1dcefb6f44bf2ec2f514e5bbc8
--
T H E S P A R S P A N D E M I C: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Experts predicted a coronavirus pandemic years ago. Now it’s playing out before our eyes
https://localnews8.com/health/2020/09/08/experts-predicted-a-coronavirus-pandemic-years-ago-now-its-playing-out-before-our-eyes/
--
People Had To Move Out Of Their Homes: https://youtu.be/lxLYtLy5uUI
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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