The IDF are incompetent fascists— Lt. General Apti Alaudinov

“Israel has no combat tactics; they destroy everything in front of them—women, children, elders. That’s not tactics; that’s the absence of tactics.”

Alaudniov, commander of 🇷🇺’s Spetsnaz Akhmat unit, has seen urban combat firsthand. During the Ukraine war, his troops took part in the battles for Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Kursk region.

Cynthia... I uploaded the full awesome interview 2 days ago, If missed:

https://www.brighteon.com/c35c9151-0f8a-4f94-86c0-cfd227a1bac0



or

Watch the full episode HERE!

@NewRulesGeo (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)❗️ (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)Follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)