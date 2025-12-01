© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The IDF are incompetent fascists— Lt. General Apti Alaudinov
“Israel has no combat tactics; they destroy everything in front of them—women, children, elders. That’s not tactics; that’s the absence of tactics.”
Alaudniov, commander of 🇷🇺’s Spetsnaz Akhmat unit, has seen urban combat firsthand. During the Ukraine war, his troops took part in the battles for Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Kursk region.
