🚨‘They came to fight Russia thinking it'd be a safari' — Top Russian commander exposes the real war - (Translated to English from Russian)

Lt. Gen. Apti Alaudinov joins #NewRulesPodcast to explain Russia’s battlefield strategy, drone supremacy and NATO’s failures. What is the Russian 'Active defense' strategy? Why NATO doctrine failed in Ukraine? How Trump saved Israel from Iran?

00:00 Why Russia Doesn’t Rush: Active Defense Explained

06:20 Russia’s Drone Supremacy - Why Ukraine Loses 40,000 Soldiers a Month

12:53 The Smart Warfare Strategy the West Misunderstands

16:22 NATO-Trained Troops Still Losing — The Myth of the Elite Western Fighters Destroyed

21:27 ‘Israel Acts Like a Fascist State’ — Full Breakdown

23:45 Netanyahu’s Biggest Failure — Why Israel Almost Lost to Iran

Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of November 29, 2025

🗞Against the backdrop of obvious coercion by the United States of Ukraine to negotiate, carried out through supranational governing bodies in Kiev such as NABU, the resignation of the head of Zelensky's Office, Yermak, took place yesterday. This figure was called the "gray cardinal" and a very close associate of Zelensky.

🎙The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement from its representative at the OSCE Forum, the key theses of which were: "the goals of the special military operation will be achieved in any case," "it is impossible to defeat Russia," the current situation "leads to the achievement of the set objectives only by armed means."

▪️ In the Black Sea, a bold challenge to Russia was the attack by the MBEC of Ukraine in international waters on our tankers. The importance of protecting Russia's interests in neutral waters from terrorists and pirates is becoming increasingly obvious; similar attacks occurred earlier in 2023.

▪️ At night, hundreds of "Geran-2" drones struck targets in Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kiev, Zhitomir, Dnepropetrovsk, and missile weapons were also used.

▪️ In the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces uses aviation and the TOC "Solnichpek" in counterattacks. In the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sectors, our artillery and strike drones worked against the AFU in the areas of Pavlivka and Ryzhivka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Dragunskoe in the Belgorod district, a woman died and a 5-year-old boy was injured from a drone strike by the AFU on a private house.

▪️ In the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces is advancing in Volchansk and nearby settlements. Heavy prolonged battles are ongoing.

▪️ In the Krasnoliman direction, the Western Group of Forces continues its offensive in the areas of Yarovaya, Drobyshevo, and Stavki settlements. The group reports advancing from the east towards Krasny Liman. In the areas of Dibrova and Ilyichovka, our forces are conducting raid operations.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, battles are ongoing for the railway depot. The enemy complains about the buildup of our forces in the built-up area and pressure on the city from the south.

▪️In Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) – battles and clearing of the northern outskirts of the city; in Mirnograd (Dimitrov) – battles in the urban area.

▪️ In the east of Zaporozhye region, our Eastern Group of Forces is advancing in the area of Guliaipole. The enemy is conducting informational anti-crisis measures.





