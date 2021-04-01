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PROOF THAT WE CAN DO SOMETHING ABOUT THE COVID-19 INSANITY: LEGAL SUCCESSES | True Pathfinder
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330 views • April 01, 2021
Proof from around the world that legal challenges against the COVID measures can be successful.
Watch our last two videos for factual evidence that COIVD, the PCR test, the so-called vaccines and all government measures lack scientific proof:
https://www.brighteon.com/8d4e2419-8aac-41b2-be52-bd4141db4a75
https://www.brighteon.com/d2d8d471-6f75-49ce-a448-0838d92d38d3
Get the personal holistic care you need and deserve here:
https://christine.doctor
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Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#covidhoax #coronahoax #coronalegalchallenge #scamdemic
Watch our last two videos for factual evidence that COIVD, the PCR test, the so-called vaccines and all government measures lack scientific proof:
https://www.brighteon.com/8d4e2419-8aac-41b2-be52-bd4141db4a75
https://www.brighteon.com/d2d8d471-6f75-49ce-a448-0838d92d38d3
Get the personal holistic care you need and deserve here:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#covidhoax #coronahoax #coronalegalchallenge #scamdemic
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