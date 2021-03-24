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[MUST WATCH] THE VIRAL INFECTION MYTH THOROUGHLY DEBUNKED | True Pathfinder
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457 views • March 24, 2021
Explore with us the probably biggest medical fraud of the last century and learn why viral infection is a myth, viral pandemics like COVID-19 are a hoax, all public health measures for the containment of a so-called virus simply cannot work, the PCR test results are meaningless, vaccines don't work and what really makes you sick.
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#virushoax #coronahoax #virusmyth #contagiusnessmyth
Get the personal holistic care you need and deserve here:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#virushoax #coronahoax #virusmyth #contagiusnessmyth
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