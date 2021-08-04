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Stew Peters Show - Freedom Fighter Court VICTORY! | Ends Masking and Shots and Quarantine in Alberta! | 432hz [hd 720p]
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280 views • August 04, 2021
Patriot Patrick King represented himself in court after being fined $1,200 dollars for protesting against the Covaids-Hoax in Alberta Canada, he slew the beast and emerged VICTORIOUS. He issued a subpoena to the Provincial Health Minister for proof that the so-called Covid-19 Virus exists, and they were forced to admit that they had no evidence whatsoever. The virus has never been isolated, and thus the government had no legal grounds to impose any of the punishing restrictions they have inflicted on society.
We can ALL learn from this, and we MUST battle this in every single city, every single county, every single state, every single NATION! The fight for freedom is a worldwide effort, and WE CAN WIN!
Doubtful that this will work in most courts, BUT: it sets a precedent and helps to wake more people up and start to question their reality.
Hashtags: #scamdemic #court #covid #tyranny #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: scamdemic court covid tyranny genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: scamdemic, court, covid, tyranny, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkorz0-freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta.html
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HBHSbc6Gja9n/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1269787652916252681?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Stew-Peters-Show---Freedom-Fighter-Court-VICTORY!---Ends-Masking-and-Shots-and-Quarantine-in-Alberta!---432hz--hd-720p-:6?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/patXlqJ
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/bb4bc49b-da42-4983-b8fb-466f490586f3
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/mXokO7IJ3fWELVB
Mirrored On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=cc7cb7001edc71adf744314404f7053859c2346a6bc4119fb603bac703874fa8&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/34580_patriot-patrick-king-represented-himself-in-court-after-being-fined-1-200-dollar.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
We can ALL learn from this, and we MUST battle this in every single city, every single county, every single state, every single NATION! The fight for freedom is a worldwide effort, and WE CAN WIN!
Doubtful that this will work in most courts, BUT: it sets a precedent and helps to wake more people up and start to question their reality.
Hashtags: #scamdemic #court #covid #tyranny #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: scamdemic court covid tyranny genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: scamdemic, court, covid, tyranny, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkorz0-freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta.html
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HBHSbc6Gja9n/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1269787652916252681?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Stew-Peters-Show---Freedom-Fighter-Court-VICTORY!---Ends-Masking-and-Shots-and-Quarantine-in-Alberta!---432hz--hd-720p-:6?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/patXlqJ
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/bb4bc49b-da42-4983-b8fb-466f490586f3
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/mXokO7IJ3fWELVB
Mirrored On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=cc7cb7001edc71adf744314404f7053859c2346a6bc4119fb603bac703874fa8&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/34580_patriot-patrick-king-represented-himself-in-court-after-being-fined-1-200-dollar.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
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