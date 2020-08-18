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UFO Fleet! [2020-08-18]
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186 views • August 18, 2020
UFO Fleet! [2020-08-18} Very strange but very true! I started filming these at 3:53 am Mountain Time. Do these comprise Project Blue Beam ready to make its move? Are these pre-positioning for the Rapture? Are these the second-Heaven Watchers which Enoch recorded? Or are these benign extraterrestrials concerned about our distressed earth? Follow at Twitter and receive 10 UFO FREE Dailies every day! Go now to @SkyWatchUFO to Follow, Retweet and Comment! (To Paula, Tim and Carol at MUFON: These are the Most Exciting UFO groupings to Date! Much Brighter and more colorful when filmed!) These could also be SPace Force or ChiCom? Or some type of manmade joint venutre rendezvous, as each craft is different from the others and appears at different angles. Mysterious! Subscribe Here and Follow on Twitter today!
NOTE: Brighteon like YouTube and other video platforms renders its videos down - for storage purposes - from 1080HD to 720. This obscures the great UFO details that are in this video. (See Part 2 for Selective Snapshots of this UFO Fleet! Go now to: https://www.brighteon.com/ac169c72-c029-4c07-86c2-b34bb07803eb
NOTE: Brighteon like YouTube and other video platforms renders its videos down - for storage purposes - from 1080HD to 720. This obscures the great UFO details that are in this video. (See Part 2 for Selective Snapshots of this UFO Fleet! Go now to: https://www.brighteon.com/ac169c72-c029-4c07-86c2-b34bb07803eb
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