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Part 2: Snapshots of UFO Fleet 2020-08-18
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91 views • August 18, 2020
Part 2: Snapshots of UFO Fleet 2020-08-18. These were purposely down-sized visually to bring out greater detail and to keep from sordid pixelating. If you have not already seen Part 1 - which is largere - please go here: https://www.brighteon.com/bb43467a-ce2f-4dd6-a788-b9080e88e040 We will keep you updated of these developments! Just Subscribe here and Follow on Twitter @SkyWatchUFO
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