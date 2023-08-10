Accountability — Not Revenge

White Hats Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* Jesse makes some good points, but don’t fall for the “vengeance” stuff.



* Team Trump will be relitigating the 2020 election in open court for months.

* Philadelphia (PA), Detroit (MI), Milwaukee (WI), Clark County (NV), Maricopa County (AZ) and Georgia must prove they ran clean elections.





Spoiler: It’s About Justice

* President Trump has been rope-a-doping the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* The global alliance is conducting a sting operation; and we are watching a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual.

* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final mop-up act.





The full segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 2 August 2023

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6332330865112

