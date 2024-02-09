Create New Account
We Broke The Fever
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

A Massive Inflection Point

* The Supreme Court’s argument was so important to this country re: our history and constitution.

* Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin was a master class in historical process — and economic warfare.

* Once the working class and middle class begin to think in that framework, the world changes.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3379: Meltdown Over Biden's Mental Acuity (9 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4cesg9-episode-3379-meltdown-over-bidens-mental-acuity.html

Keywords
vladimir putinconstitutionscotussupreme courtfiat currencytucker carlsondonald trumpgoldmiddle classsteve bannon14th amendmenteconomic warfarepetrodollarbricsdigital currencyreal moneycentral bankcurrency warsound moneyworking classcbdcrestored republicprecious metalbig stealhistorical process

