We Broke The Fever

* The Supreme Court’s argument was so important to this country re: our history and constitution.
* Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin was a master class in historical process — and economic warfare.
* Once the working class and middle class begin to think in that framework, the world changes.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3379: Meltdown Over Biden's Mental Acuity (9 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4cesg9-episode-3379-meltdown-over-bidens-mental-acuity.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.