A Massive Inflection Point
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

We finally found a constitutional court that is willing to follow the law re: President Trump’s ballot case.

They got it right.

Joe [Bidan] is getting the Hillary Clinton treatment from DOJ.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon's War Room | Episode 3378: Biden Willfully Kept Documents (8 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4c9sn5-episode-3378-biden-willfully-kept-documents.html

Keywords
constitutionscotussupreme courtdonald trumpjoe biden25th amendmentsteve bannon14th amendmentbidengatekash patel

