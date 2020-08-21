PLANDEMIC INDOCTORNATION (Part3) The Bill Gates connection and how he planned the whole thing!

Highly recommended movie....In this part, the film looks at Bill Gates and his agenda which on his own admission is to vaccinate the world. It looks at how his donations to the WHO, have given him an effective “free pass” to vaccinate the world. This will help him to realize his ultimate goal of de population. The film looks at the likely effectiveness and efficacy of the vaccine (given the past results) and the terrible damage done with impunity of his vaccine program in India and Africa so far. All this is going on when there is already a cure for COVID 19 and all other infections through the use of Chlorine dioxide. Go to this link (below) to find the covered up and media censorship through their lies to rubbish the 13 years of work done by Andreas Kalcker Jim Humble and Mark Grenon.They have developed researched and tested create with millions of people with no case of a single death attributed to its use. The covered up and easy cure is already used in hospitals for purifying blood bags, in our minicipal water supply as well as bottled water we drink. The reason for this is THAT IT IS SAFE and will selectively kill bad bacteria, viruses and pathogens in the right dosage.