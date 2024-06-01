Working with the inner workings of our immune system

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

My PhD thesis was done in black transvestites at George Washington University. If you could keep their virus latent that is let your immune system suppress it the way it intends. It doesn't kill it. It just silences it. And so your immune system sends the fire trucks to the fire. The chemokines are the trafficking molecules. The cytokine is: Am I going to put water on a gasoline fire? No, I'm not! So you have to tell the cell where it has to communicate. Where are you going? Are you going to the brain? Are you going to the heart, are you going...? Because we have a stem cell that forms before the development, we have a protection around every single organ system that's a stem cell. And it's led by the general, which is the hematopoietic, the blood stem cell. Because if you are being robbed of oxygen, you will go away from all building, all healing. Because God will not let us die.

I was with the men. I was watching the ones who survived. All I did was show them when their NF kappa B was ON. They looked terrible. They were coughing. I'm like why did you do this weekend?!? Na na na na na... hahaha... They loved me. They really loved me.





Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/29/2024

Watch Part 3: There is no such thing as auto immune disease! https://www.brighteon.com/afaeaf3d-687e-4976-9624-963c9ee0926b

Watch the full interview on TalkTruth with Allan and Corri Hunsperger: https://rumble.com/v4y95sx-talk-truth-05.29.24-dr.-judy-mikovits.html