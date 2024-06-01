There is no such thing as auto immune disease! Part 3

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

It's vaccine AIDS. So it is and always was: HIV was gain of function. It never was lymphadenopathy virus, lymphomas, those kinds of tumors. But that didn't matter that it was gain of function. It had to be injected! There's no such thing as autoimmune disease. There is no such thing as auto inflammatory disease and cancer is progressive. If your immune system, particularly your innate immune system, can't tell the adaptive immune response, the generals, which firetruck to send to which fire. You started experimenting on the gays. So what Tony Fauci and company said to the world is you can't get HIV, unless you're a gay man, an IV drug user or a prostitute ...





Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/29/2024

Watch the full interview on TalkTruth with Allan and Corri Hunsperger: https://rumble.com/v4y95sx-talk-truth-05.29.24-dr.-judy-mikovits.html