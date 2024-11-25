BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump is Taking your Guns Under False Flag Pretense FALSE FLAG ALERT: MAGA Trump is Taking your Guns - his words
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
421 views • 5 months ago

Trumps Gun grabbing agenda | History of false flags, MK Ultra and Bill Cooper warning you | Trump assignation attempt psyops | Ai government under government efficiency | Why won’t Government officials be whistle blowers? | Trump will bring on the digital ID and ai censorship – his words | Elon 666 Starlink rocket | Trump will bring the military to round up criminals but when will this be used for those that don’t take the MOTB and don’t subscribe to Noahide laws | Trump wants to monitor the internet for potential shooters – order out of chaos | Trump want’s the death penalty for drug dealer, remember the government runs the drugs, will he behead the swamp? | Rabbi calls Trump the Messiah that will take down Edom that is the USA and West and will be the anti Christ | Trump’s appoints are the swamp, do you have eyes to see? https://www.brighteon.com/dbf8fc02-327e-48ff-92e3-c31b65b3dbad

Keywords
trumptrunews2024operation coveruppoliticians and media wont say what the rest of us know about assassinationfbi congenital liars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy