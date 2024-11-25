Trump is Taking your Guns - his words

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump is Taking your Guns Under False Flag Pretense
Trumps Gun grabbing agenda | History of false flags, MK Ultra and Bill Cooper warning you | Trump assignation attempt psyops | Ai government under government efficiency | Why won’t Government officials be whistle blowers? | Trump will bring on the digital ID and ai censorship – his words | Elon 666 Starlink rocket | Trump will bring the military to round up criminals but when will this be used for those that don’t take the MOTB and don’t subscribe to Noahide laws | Trump wants to monitor the internet for potential shooters – order out of chaos | Trump want’s the death penalty for drug dealer, remember the government runs the drugs, will he behead the swamp? | Rabbi calls Trump the Messiah that will take down Edom that is the USA and West and will be the anti Christ | Trump’s appoints are the swamp, do you have eyes to see?