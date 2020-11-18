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A Doctor Specialist Knows Vaccines Are Not Good
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124 views • November 18, 2020
A Doctor Specialist Whom Is A Nephrologist Dealing With Very Important Organs - The Kidneys - Suzanne Humphries Knows Vaccines Are Deadly And Dangerous And Can Be A Great Danger To The Kidneys.
The Kidneys Filter Unwanted, Undesirable Materials From Blood And Process Them Out Of The Body As Urine And Regulate The Blood Pressure, And The Levels Of Water, Salts And Minerals In The Body. Vaccines And The Reasoning For The Coronavirus (5G) Can Damage Kidneys Not To Mention Any And All Other Body Parts.
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
By the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person to consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.
The Kidneys Filter Unwanted, Undesirable Materials From Blood And Process Them Out Of The Body As Urine And Regulate The Blood Pressure, And The Levels Of Water, Salts And Minerals In The Body. Vaccines And The Reasoning For The Coronavirus (5G) Can Damage Kidneys Not To Mention Any And All Other Body Parts.
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
By the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person to consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.
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