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Gardens - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 31
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33 views • November 13, 2021
Gardens are the alchemy of natures elements, mirroring the creative potential of the human. Fragile time where we are now. How to prepare ourselves for the transition from human cluelessness to a creative being. How to navigate to the Manual of the new humanity for the creation of gardens. The way to be a creator of the fractal world of your own garden.
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