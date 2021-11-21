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Abilities - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 32
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70 views • November 21, 2021
Super abilities of human are real. Humanity was created to create worlds. But the original abilities were deliberately blocked. Hero worship syndrome and the salvanistic position as one of the biggest impediments. How to prepare properly for a transformative process. Special abilities of humans are much more enhanced and more wide-spread as you would think. Manual for new humanity on abilities.
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