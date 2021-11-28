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Business - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 33
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4 views • November 28, 2021
Business these days is invasively connected with everything in our society. What is it about focusing on the accumulation of ever more money, assets and power? Why businesses are rapidly crashing to their own end. You can prepare yourselves for the transition. When a sufficient part of humans will act humanely, then the Transition becomes alive. We are on the threshold of a pure humane setting in entrepreneurial behaviour, an evolution of consciousness.
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