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Council of the Wise - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 34
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22 views • December 12, 2021
Council of the Wise as the supporters and alchemists of life. How do you know which council of the wise is with humanity? Why does the New Humanity need a Council? Who are they? What, how and why do they council? Connection to the Manual. The call to awaken and activate the emissaries from humanity’s best future.
Did you see previous video about new way of Business:
https://www.brighteon.com/a66a4196-5da5-4edd-a4f0-fb4068316a29
Did you see previous video about new way of Business:
https://www.brighteon.com/a66a4196-5da5-4edd-a4f0-fb4068316a29
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