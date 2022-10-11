Live With Your Brain Turned On interview with Dr. James Thorp and Albert Benavides talk about COVID-19 Vaccines and The Impact on Pregnancy Outcomes

Tuesday, October 11, 2022





“Live With Your Brain Turned On” Podcast

1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/





Dr. James Thorp

Dr. James Thorp joins us to discuss recent mRNA studies and especially their possible effects on pregnant women.





Dr. Thorp is a Board-Certified Obstetrician Gynecologist and Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician with over 43 years of obstetrical experience. While serving as a very busy clinician his entire career he has also been very active in clinical research with almost 200 publications. Dr. Thorp currently sees about 8,000 high risk pregnancies per year. He has served as a reviewer for major medical journals and served on the Board of Directors for the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine for four years. He served in the United States Air Force as an Obstetrician Gynecologist having been awarded a Health Professions Scholarship for his medical school education. Dr. Thorp testified in the US Senate under the Bush administration in 2003 for his expertise in treating the fetus as a patient with in-utero therapies. Most recently Dr. Thorp has focused his research efforts on the COVID-19 pandemic and published several peer-reviewed scientific publications documenting the dangers of the vaccine in women of reproductive age and in pregnancy.





On Telegram

https://t.me/jamesthorpmd/

On Gettr

https://gettr.com/user/JamesAThorpMD

Web Presence

Totality of Evidence

https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-james-thorp/





Albert Benavides

RCM Expert and Data Analyst & Auditor

https://www.brighteon.com/5b9992c1-6474-4e35-b53b-ffb1516b48a2





WelcomeTheEagle's VAERS Dashboard - Alberto Benavides

Configurable charts of adverse reactions to the COV!D shots

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/ByLotLookup

Albert is a 25 year medical biller who is a revenue cycle management expert able run the billing operations of the largest hospitals in the nation. He helped run billing operations for the fourth largest laboratory in the nation (Bio-Reference Laboratories) sending out 15K-23K insurance claims a day! Two million VAERS reports is no big deal!





Albert is a contributor to the paper by Dr. Thorp in review for publication,

COVID-19 Vaccines: The Impact on Pregnancy Outcomes and Menstrual Function

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202209.0430/v1





Contact Albert at

[email protected]





See more interviews and explanations by Albert on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/





Archives of past Live With Your Brain Turned On podcasts are found on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrwhiskerss

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/protonsneutronselectrons

Links to documents talked about in the podcast

5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021





https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358266490_FOIA_Release_-_536_Cumulative_Analysis_of_Post-authorization_Adverse_Event_Reports_EXPLOSIVE_List_of_100s_of_known_adverse_events_for_the_Pfizer_CoV-2_Injections



