Live With Your Brain Turned On Podcast - TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

What about the data? Welcome The Eagle - Dealing with hidden, incomplete and manipulated data.

Today’s Interview is with

Albert Benavides

RCM Expert and Data Analyst & Auditor

WelcomeTheEagle's VAERS Dashboard - Alberto Benavides

Configurable charts of adverse reactions to the COV!D shots

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/ByLotLookup

Albert is a 25 year medical biller who is a revenue cycle management expert able run the billing operations of the largest hospitals in the nation. He helped run billing operations for the fourth largest laboratory in the nation (Bio-Reference Laboratories) sending out 15K-23K insurance claims a day! Two million VAERS reports is no big deal!



