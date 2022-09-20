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What about the data? Welcome The Eagle - Dealing with hidden, incomplete and manipulated data.
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Live With Your Brain Turned On
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20 views • September 20, 2022
Live With Your Brain Turned On Podcast - TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
What about the data? Welcome The Eagle - Dealing with hidden, incomplete and manipulated data.
Join us live each week on People For People

1 PM Pacific - 2 PM Mountain - 3 PM Central - 4 PM Eastern - 9 AM in the UK

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/

Archives on Brighteon at

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrwhiskerss

Today’s Interview is with
Albert Benavides
RCM Expert and Data Analyst & Auditor
WelcomeTheEagle's VAERS Dashboard - Alberto Benavides
Configurable charts of adverse reactions to the COV!D shots

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/ByLotLookup

Albert is a 25 year medical biller who is a revenue cycle management expert able run the billing operations of the largest hospitals in the nation.  He helped run billing operations for the fourth largest laboratory in the nation (Bio-Reference Laboratories) sending out 15K-23K insurance claims a day!  Two million VAERS reports is no big deal!


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healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligionintelligent design
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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