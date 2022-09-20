Create New Account
What about the data? Welcome The Eagle - Dealing with hidden, incomplete and manipulated data.
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Published 2 months ago |
Live With Your Brain Turned On Podcast - TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
Join us live each week on People For People

1 PM Pacific - 2 PM Mountain - 3 PM Central - 4 PM Eastern - 9 AM in the UK

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/

Archives on Brighteon at

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrwhiskerss

Today’s Interview is with
Albert Benavides
RCM Expert and Data Analyst & Auditor
WelcomeTheEagle's VAERS Dashboard - Alberto Benavides
Configurable charts of adverse reactions to the COV!D shots

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/ByLotLookup

Albert is a 25 year medical biller who is a revenue cycle management expert able run the billing operations of the largest hospitals in the nation.  He helped run billing operations for the fourth largest laboratory in the nation (Bio-Reference Laboratories) sending out 15K-23K insurance claims a day!  Two million VAERS reports is no big deal!


Keywords
healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligionintelligent design

