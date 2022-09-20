What about the data? Welcome The Eagle - Dealing with hidden, incomplete and manipulated data.

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https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/ByLotLookup
Albert is a 25 year medical biller who is a revenue cycle management expert able run the billing operations of the largest hospitals in the nation. He helped run billing operations for the fourth largest laboratory in the nation (Bio-Reference Laboratories) sending out 15K-23K insurance claims a day! Two million VAERS reports is no big deal!