© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Timely Brotherly Message
Follow
0
Share
Report
143 views • November 28, 2021
👀 When Good Men Turn A Blind Eye To Evil - Evil Wins.
👉We have to remember, "Infiltration Is A Two Way Street." 🙏
It's time to awaken the love and light in those who have mistakenly followed the path of Evil and by their own ignorance have become involved in systems that are corrupted with evil to the bone. Many secret society members have no clue what is really going on around them, or they have been threatened and brainwashed into remaining silent about corruption they see going on. It's time to infiltrate the corrupt with compassion and take down the evil that exists in secret places. No more turning a blind eye. Evils days are numbered. Light Wins! ⚔
👉 It's Solution Time... See strategies in description below.
"DELIBERATE" Proactive Offence Manoeuvres.
👀 No longer are Defence Moves Enough. Wake Up ⏰
No longer is just sharing intel enough, in fact it has become Fear Mongering and the so called woke are brain locked into sharing nothing but fear mongering Bull Shit.
The sleeping LIONS don't act on solutions. They fool themselves into believing sharing more evidence of the problem is productive. NONSENSE! THIS IS WAR.
From Sacred to FEAR to Secret and back to Sacred - https://hubpages.com/religion-philosophy/GreatAwakening
☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling
👉 Fear Mongering Posts are now the BIGGEST problem.
Solution Focus Activities are the ONLY way to spend your time. ⏳
First - get yourself right with your Creator and then roll up your sleeves and work on solutions.
These 5 videos below are filled with strategies to help bring down deep state
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/bab6a3dd-78e1-473a-900f-ddcec3393388
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy.
⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/801ac8eb-c1d5-4949-bc8f-930f196f8f77
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
🌪 Video 5 - Mass Non-Compliance made easy
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
If you would like to support my channel
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓯𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓷𝓬𝓮 𝓲𝓼 𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓾𝓽𝓲𝓯𝓾𝓵.🌹
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
» » » Twisted Light Worker is also found on Rumble, UGEtube and You Tube
👉We have to remember, "Infiltration Is A Two Way Street." 🙏
It's time to awaken the love and light in those who have mistakenly followed the path of Evil and by their own ignorance have become involved in systems that are corrupted with evil to the bone. Many secret society members have no clue what is really going on around them, or they have been threatened and brainwashed into remaining silent about corruption they see going on. It's time to infiltrate the corrupt with compassion and take down the evil that exists in secret places. No more turning a blind eye. Evils days are numbered. Light Wins! ⚔
👉 It's Solution Time... See strategies in description below.
"DELIBERATE" Proactive Offence Manoeuvres.
👀 No longer are Defence Moves Enough. Wake Up ⏰
No longer is just sharing intel enough, in fact it has become Fear Mongering and the so called woke are brain locked into sharing nothing but fear mongering Bull Shit.
The sleeping LIONS don't act on solutions. They fool themselves into believing sharing more evidence of the problem is productive. NONSENSE! THIS IS WAR.
From Sacred to FEAR to Secret and back to Sacred - https://hubpages.com/religion-philosophy/GreatAwakening
☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling
👉 Fear Mongering Posts are now the BIGGEST problem.
Solution Focus Activities are the ONLY way to spend your time. ⏳
First - get yourself right with your Creator and then roll up your sleeves and work on solutions.
These 5 videos below are filled with strategies to help bring down deep state
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/bab6a3dd-78e1-473a-900f-ddcec3393388
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy.
⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/801ac8eb-c1d5-4949-bc8f-930f196f8f77
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
🌪 Video 5 - Mass Non-Compliance made easy
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
If you would like to support my channel
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓯𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓷𝓬𝓮 𝓲𝓼 𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓾𝓽𝓲𝓯𝓾𝓵.🌹
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
» » » Twisted Light Worker is also found on Rumble, UGEtube and You Tube
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.