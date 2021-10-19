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Woke Virus Knows The Difference Between A Mask And A Drink | 432hz [hd 720p]
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10 views • October 19, 2021
This stunning and brave fast food worker saves this young woman, by explaining to her the galaxy brain intellect of the woke virus.
Hashtags: #woke #scamdemic #masks #covid #tyranny
Metatags Space Separated: woke scamdemic masks covid tyranny
Metatags Comma Separated: woke, scamdemic, masks, covid, tyranny
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gWzy9FBROcu2/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1296983724734287887?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Woke-Virus-Knows-The-Difference-Between-A-Mask-And-A-Drink---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnx5ob-woke-virus-knows-the-difference-between-a-mask-and-a-drink-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/QWqUeJj
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/b8f0f70c-892c-45f2-a5dc-479794557aa2
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/BliEby8RlrYZ1Im
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=c05c4bf17abe380ddd19158269ffe50a4fe4f0e67f6a735f3b8d8c0e63dd1067&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/458/woke-virus-knows-the-difference-between-a-mask-and-a-drink-432hz-hd-72
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/50811_this-stunning-and-brave-fast-food-worker-saves-this-young-woman-by-explaining-to.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Hashtags: #woke #scamdemic #masks #covid #tyranny
Metatags Space Separated: woke scamdemic masks covid tyranny
Metatags Comma Separated: woke, scamdemic, masks, covid, tyranny
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gWzy9FBROcu2/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1296983724734287887?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Woke-Virus-Knows-The-Difference-Between-A-Mask-And-A-Drink---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnx5ob-woke-virus-knows-the-difference-between-a-mask-and-a-drink-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/QWqUeJj
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/b8f0f70c-892c-45f2-a5dc-479794557aa2
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/BliEby8RlrYZ1Im
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=c05c4bf17abe380ddd19158269ffe50a4fe4f0e67f6a735f3b8d8c0e63dd1067&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/458/woke-virus-knows-the-difference-between-a-mask-and-a-drink-432hz-hd-72
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/50811_this-stunning-and-brave-fast-food-worker-saves-this-young-woman-by-explaining-to.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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