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(Video 53) Government encourages social media posts once Vaccinated & despite high risks and immunity for companies (see vids in description box also)
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322 views • December 08, 2020
CDC EXPECTS VACCINE INJURY EPIDEMIC (Del Bigtree ) https://www.brighteon.com/be6d65f1-bcbf-48ec-bfea-5904d3086db2
Anti-vaccine billboard on I-690 draws criticism from infectious disease expert
https://www.wrvo.org/post/anti-vaccine-billboard-i-690-draws-criticism-infectious-disease-expert
Covid-19 vaccine: Allergy warning over new jab
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-55244122
Anti-vaccine billboard on I-690 draws criticism from infectious disease expert
https://www.wrvo.org/post/anti-vaccine-billboard-i-690-draws-criticism-infectious-disease-expert
Covid-19 vaccine: Allergy warning over new jab
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-55244122
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