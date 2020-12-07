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CDC EXPECTS VACCINE INJURY EPIDEMIC
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417 views • December 07, 2020
CDC EXPECTS VACCINE INJURY EPIDEMIC
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices called an emergency meeting last week to vote on who would be first to receive the #COVID19 vaccine. Watch them discuss the potential serious side effects for those who will receive this ‘Warp Speed’ vaccine.
#ACIP #HealthcareWorkers #VaccineInjury #AdverseReaction #CDC
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices called an emergency meeting last week to vote on who would be first to receive the #COVID19 vaccine. Watch them discuss the potential serious side effects for those who will receive this ‘Warp Speed’ vaccine.
#ACIP #HealthcareWorkers #VaccineInjury #AdverseReaction #CDC
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