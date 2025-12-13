SYRIA: Palmyra area report of US fighter aircraft conducting strikes in the area - clip 2

Residents in the Palmyra area report U.S. fighter aircraft are conducting strikes in the area. Another video showing the aircraft much better, was only 5 seconds, needs to be 6.

Watch & read info, featured video, clip 1. https://www.brighteon.com/26b00e66-fae9-446a-b858-a925eec1b34f

Another clip too short, description: American convoys are now patrolling the streets of Palmyra, Syria, as jets operate overhead.

More, https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSNQ0v1Eaxb/ :

BREAKING - American F-16 over Palmyra after the ISIL attack on a joint American-Syrian Security Delegation.



The road from Deir ez-Zor to Palmyra is currently closed off by American and Syrian military personnel.



The joint delegation was reportedly meeting to discuss security in Syria moving forward, with an emphasis on combating the Islamic State.



Wounded personnel were reportedly evacuated to the Al-Tanf Garrison.