3 Americans Killed: ISIS militant attack on US military personnel delegation during a meeting with Syrian security forces in the Palmyra reg - Several US service members injured, some critically
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

ISIS militants carried out an attack on a delegation of American military personnel during a meeting with Syrian security forces in the Palmyra region. UPDATEs added at bottom:

It is reported that there are wounded among the Americans and Syrians, and the injured were evacuated by helicopters to the Al-Tanf base.

The footage shows the flight of an F-16 fighter jet of the US Air Force over Palmyra and the blocked road from Deir ez-Zor to Palmyra.

Group opened fire on a joint convoy of U.S. and Syrian forces who were conducting operations against the Islamic State (ISIS). Group opened fire on a joint convoy of U.S. and Syrian forces who were conducting operations against the Islamic State (ISIS). A photo of UH-60 helicopter picks up a wounded American soldier after an attack by ISIS militants in the Palmyra area. One Syrian security force member was killed, and several U.S. service members were injured, some critically.

Here's Pete Hegseth's post today:

@SecWar

The savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces.

Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.

https://x.com/SecWar/status/1999882265355227392

More Here:

https://eaworldview.com/2025/12/2-us-troops-and-interpreter-killed-in-syria/

Adding:  According to reports, a Jolani regime security operative carried out attack on US soldiers, 2 US soldiers and the US interpreter killed.

@PressTV

CENTCOM blames today's ambush on US soldiers by lone Daesh gunman in Syria.

