Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - HPV: The Scourge of the Century or Just Another Silly Love Song BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.07.14)

HPV (Human Papilloma Wart Virus) is the putative cause of cervical cancer. Dr Daniels did pap smears for 19 years. Never missed a single case of Cervical Cancer. She employed the latest technology. Never found a case of cervical cancer either. So, what’s up. Tune in as Dr Daniels reveals the truth about HPV, pap smears and cervical cancer. Think Happens





Doctor Daniels also mentioned, in response to a caller, prions, and her show that related to it. Here’s the link: Healing with Dr. Daniels Tue, May 28, 2013 – Designing Disease - https://www.brighteon.com/98bb2cda-5ccd-4dee-9b60-ec8e486aa586

Also mentioned was: Healing with Dr. Daniels Sun, March 09, 2014 – Grass Fed or What - https://www.brighteon.com/bf7d6739-78a4-433c-9f96-43e7fce4a1d8

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted